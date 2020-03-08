David Moyes shares what he told his West Ham players after defeat

David Moyes’s West Ham United lost against Arsenal on Saturday.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has told Football.London what he told his players after the defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

The Hammers suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the London derby in the 78th minute.

Moyes has shared what he told his West Ham players in the dressing room after the loss to the Gunners.

Moyes told Football.London: “Well, I think they played really well the players and I have told them that, really well.

“You think of the performance at Liverpool and we played well there, played well against Southampton and then again today but we have only taken three points from those three games.

“So, I've said to them I am pleased to say well done but I am not going to keep doing it until we start getting more points. I'd rather play not so well but winning games because that's what we need, we need the points.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday, hosts Arsenal had 69% of the possession, took nine shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors West Ham had 31% of the possession, took 14 shots of which six were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Relegation fears

The defeat to Arsenal means that West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 27 points from 29 matches.

The Hammers are level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth and are in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.