‘Cult hero’, ‘Kindly do better’: Some Liverpool fans respond to player’s post

Adrian was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday.

Some Liverpool fans have responded to Adrian’s post on Twitter following the win against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Cherries at Anfield in the Premier League.

Adrian started in goal for the Merseyside outfit, with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson injured at the moment.

The former West Ham United goalkeeper will be in goal for the Champions League Round of 16 Second-Leg tie against Atletico Madrid at Anfield this week as well.

The Spaniard did not always look very convincing on Saturday afternoon, but he did make two important saves.

Adrian is the second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool, and although the 33-year-old has done well when he has been called into action this season, there have been occasions when he has looked shaky.

With Atletico heading into Anfield with a one-goal advantage in the tie, Adrian will have to be on top of his game.

Some Liverpool fans have responded to Adrian’s post on Twitter after the win against Bournemouth, and a few have urged him to do better.

Stay confident adrian — ℘ıŋŋơƈɧıơ™ (@puppetboypino) March 7, 2020

Great game today. We are so lucky to have you in the squad! — Gregory (@RedRaptorRage) March 7, 2020

Just don’t drop anymore!!!! — JP (@kinnaird76) March 7, 2020

You're right — Gene (@ElReyNino) March 7, 2020

Expecting a big performance on Wednesday❤️ #ADR13N — Elijah (@ElijahJoel8) March 7, 2020

What a signing you have been. Less than one season done and already a cult hero in Anfield. — Rob stuart (@Robstuart007) March 7, 2020

more of the same this wednesday you had a boss game today! keep it up. — jerome devraj (@jd_hokage) March 7, 2020

Keep working hard champ — atef nahass (@alatef) March 7, 2020

Kindly do better on Wednesday.

We'll never walk alone — ♣Dewunmi♣ (@upsyT) March 7, 2020