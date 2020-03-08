Cowley shares what's 'crazy' about Leeds man who is their best quality

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship on Saturday.

Huddersfield manager, Danny Cowley has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa is Leeds United's best quality, as he stated that tactically it's 'a bit crazy'.

Leeds recorded a 2-0 win over their Yorkshire rivals on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road, and Cowley waxed-lyrical about his managerial counterpart, as he told Leeds Live.

It is well-documented that Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola regard Bielsa as the best coach in the world, so it isn't a surprise that those who come up against him on a weekly basis regard him highly.

Despite Huddersfield losing to Leeds yesterday, Cowley spoke very highly of the experienced coach who helped move the Whites to the top of the table.

On Leeds' best quality: "The manager," Cowley told Leeds Live. "Look at them. Really good players. Don't take anything away. The energy, the intensity they play at, their habits. He must be relentless in his demands of them to have them play like that.

"Some of it tactically is a bit crazy. You can create good moments and hurt them in space because they go man to man, but you have to be really good at that."

When Bielsa walked through the doors of the Yorkshire giants at the start of last season, he was dealing with a squad that had just finished mid-table.

On top of that, many of the players were considered not good enough, but during his time at the club, Bielsa has transformed many of them into top, top performers.

Last season, Leeds deserved to get promoted, but they shot themselves in the foot, they'll have to do the same this time around if they are going to miss out on automatic promotion this time around because they are heading only way this time around, and that's to the Premier League.