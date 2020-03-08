Cowley shares how many minutes his side were only able to compete with Leeds for

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table on Saturday.

Danny Cowley shared that his team were only 'able to compete' for 30 minutes with Leeds United as his Huddersfield side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites took an early lead in the first half when Luke Ayling opened the scoring, as Cowley told Leeds Live that it was an 'outstanding' goal.

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa's side didn't double their lead until the second half, it was another top-quality performance from the Yorkshire giants, as well as another clean sheet.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League last season, and Cowley shared how difficult it was playing against their rivals and how they 'suffocated' his players.

“We started well and then conceded an outstanding goal,” Cowley told Leeds Live. “When you come in as an underdog, you cannot afford to concede a goal of that quality. A great strike from Ayling and it’s a tough moment.

“Our front six, discount Frazier, 18, 19, 20, 21-years-old. Thirty minutes we were able to compete with Leeds. Got turnovers high up the pitch. Had some moments. Have to take the Chalobah chance. We didn’t and after that.

“Leeds play aggressively in defence. Man to man. All about vertical passing movements. Sit and turn. They suffocate you one v one. Didn’t play out under pressure as well as we would have liked. “

For the second season running, Leeds are showing clear signs and producing performances that are more than worthy of them earning promotion.

But like the previous campaign, they don't want to mess it up for themselves again, as the players will be very keen to show that they have learnt from those final few weeks of last season and that play-off semi-final heartache.

What perhaps falls in their favour is that their so-called blip or meltdown has come a lot early and they have recovered from it and are on the march again.