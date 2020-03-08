Confirmed Rangers lineup: Polster starts, Gerrard names star youth team duo on bench

Rangers take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership today.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Polster, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Hagi, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Patterson, Jones, Kennedy, Kamberi.

Rangers are back in action today, as they travel to take on Ross County in a game that Steven Gerrard desperately needs to win.

The midweek defeat at home to Hamilton Academical means the title has gone for Rangers now, but they need to show some fight ahead of the Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Allan McGregor starts in goal as usual, but Matt Polster comes in a right back, joining Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic in defence.

Steven Davis was praised by Steven Gerrard after the defeat to Hamilton, and he keeps his place in midfield alongside Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo.

Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent will feature in attack, supporting striker Alfredo Morelos in the Rangers front line as Florian Kamberi is only on the bench.

Teenagers Nathan Patterson and Kai Kennedy are both named on the bench in a bold move by Gerrard, joining Wes Foderingham, Andy Halliday, Nikola Katic, Jordan Jones and Kamberi.