Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Confirmed Rangers lineup: Polster starts, Gerrard names star youth team duo on bench

Olly Dawes
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership today.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Polster, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Hagi, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Patterson, Jones, Kennedy, Kamberi.

Rangers are back in action today, as they travel to take on Ross County in a game that Steven Gerrard desperately needs to win.

Subscribe

The midweek defeat at home to Hamilton Academical means the title has gone for Rangers now, but they need to show some fight ahead of the Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Allan McGregor starts in goal as usual, but Matt Polster comes in a right back, joining Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic in defence.

Steven Davis was praised by Steven Gerrard after the defeat to Hamilton, and he keeps his place in midfield alongside Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo.

Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent will feature in attack, supporting striker Alfredo Morelos in the Rangers front line as Florian Kamberi is only on the bench.

Teenagers Nathan Patterson and Kai Kennedy are both named on the bench in a bold move by Gerrard, joining Wes Foderingham, Andy Halliday, Nikola Katic, Jordan Jones and Kamberi.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch