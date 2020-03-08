Confirmed Chelsea v Everton lineups: Bernard starts, Reece James on the bench

Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Chelsea starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Mount, Gilmour, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Chelsea substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, James, Broja, Anjorin, Batshuayi.

Everton starting lineup: Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Everton substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Iwobi, Walcott, Kean, Gordon.

Chelsea go with Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks as the Spaniard wins his place back, and fellow Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso line up as the full backs.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma feature in the heart of defence, with teenager Billy Gilmour given a start in midfield alongside Mason Mount and Ross Barkley having starred against Liverpool.

Willian and Pedro start again, supplying Olivier Giroud as Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi all remain out of action through injury.

Reece James is only on the bench, alongside Willy Caballero, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Armando Broja, Tino Anjorin and Michy Batshuayi.

Meanwhile, Everton start with Jordan Pickford in goal, behind a back four of Djibril Sidibe, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and the returning Lucas Digne.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard feature out wide, with Tom Davies supporting Andre Gomes in midfield, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison continue in attack.

Theo Walcott is only on the bench, alongside Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Yerry Mina, Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean and Anthony Gordon.