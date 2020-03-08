Quick links

'Changed the game': Some fans laud performance of Tottenham loanee in comeback win

Mark Warburton, manager of Queens Park Rangers celebrates his sides victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale on March...
Tottenham Hotspur academy product, Luke Amos, is currently on a season-long loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Preston North End's Tom Barkuizen in action with Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale on March...

QPR fans have raved about Luke Amos on Twitter after the Tottenham man came on as a second-half substitute to help his team record all three points in the Championship on Saturday afternoon. 

Mark Warburton's side were losing 1-0 at half-time against Preston when the R's manager turned to Tottenham academy product, Amos, as one of his changes – and it worked a treat.

 

Amos didn't provide an assist or score a goal, but his introduction, along with Illias Chair's at the break, helped change the game.

Three goals from the away side, including two when they were down to 10 men, ensured that the London club left Preston with all three points.

The R's fans were delighted with their team and with Amos, in particular, as he is enjoying a successful spell at the club.

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers passing the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December...

Amos isn't the only Tottenham player on-loan at QPR because Jack Clarke, who moved to the club during the January transfer window, is also at the club.

But Warburton didn't bring the former Leeds man onto the pitch, as he really hasn't made the impact he would have liked since his move across London. 

Nonetheless, here is a selection of QPR fans praising Amos for his performance from the bench yesterday:

