'Changed the game': Some fans laud performance of Tottenham loanee in comeback win

Tottenham Hotspur academy product, Luke Amos, is currently on a season-long loan at Queens Park Rangers.

QPR fans have raved about Luke Amos on Twitter after the Tottenham man came on as a second-half substitute to help his team record all three points in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Warburton's side were losing 1-0 at half-time against Preston when the R's manager turned to Tottenham academy product, Amos, as one of his changes – and it worked a treat.

Amos didn't provide an assist or score a goal, but his introduction, along with Illias Chair's at the break, helped change the game.

Three goals from the away side, including two when they were down to 10 men, ensured that the London club left Preston with all three points.

The R's fans were delighted with their team and with Amos, in particular, as he is enjoying a successful spell at the club.

Amos isn't the only Tottenham player on-loan at QPR because Jack Clarke, who moved to the club during the January transfer window, is also at the club.

But Warburton didn't bring the former Leeds man onto the pitch, as he really hasn't made the impact he would have liked since his move across London.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of QPR fans praising Amos for his performance from the bench yesterday:

Brilliant 2nd half, Eze will get the headlines but amos and chair game changers ? hugill unreal shift today as well. And for once back line solid enough against a decent championship team. Enjoyed that away day! #QPR — ben heth (@Benh917) March 7, 2020

Luke Amos changed the game when he came on at half time. Eze was unplayable.



Well done Rangers ?￢ﾚﾪ?￢ﾚﾪ#QPR — Chris Taylor ?￳ﾠﾁﾧ?￳ﾠﾁﾥ?￳ﾠﾁﾧ? (@superhoopchris) March 7, 2020

#qpr @QPR What a second half performance from the boys. Sublime performances from Grant Hall and Ebere Eze to point just a few out. Even Amos when he came on was class. To go a man down and score twice and win it 3-1 just shows the belief of this squad and what Warbs has done — Thomas Hadden (@20304Hadden) March 7, 2020

Got to give it Mark Warburton. As soon as he introduced Chair and Amos QPR drastically improved. But you are right to say #pnefc bottled it given their position. — Lexalexus (@Alexus0109) March 7, 2020

Full credit to Mark Warburton for making brave attacking changes by half time bringing Amos and Chair to completely change the game for us. #PNEQPR #QPR — Yousef Marafi® (@Yousef_QPR) March 7, 2020

Amos has Been excellent today — Alex (@qprAL27) March 7, 2020

