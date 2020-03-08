Celtic star boldly claims he was 'born for Ibrox' ahead of Rangers clash

Rangers will host rivals Celtic at Ibrox next weekend.

Rangers host Celtic next weekend – and Bhoys striker Leigh Griffiths has stoked the fire ahead of the game by claiming he was 'born' for Ibrox.

Neil Lennon's side were in action on Saturday afternoon, hammering St Mirren 5-0 at Parkhead to move another step closer to the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic are now a huge 16 points clear at the top of the table, and after some dismal domestic form, Rangers really need to hit back against Ross County today.

The Gers face a tough week, as not only do they face a potential banana skin today, but they then take on Bayer Leverkusen and then Celtic in a pivotal few days.

Steven Gerrard is under huge pressure after some disappointing results in 2020, and Griffiths is seemingly hoping to give him another torrid day next weekend.

Griffiths hit a hat-trick in Celtic's 5-0 win over St Mirren, taking his tally for the season to 11, whilst it's eight goals in the last 13 games as he has made a blistering start to 2020.

Rangers must be wary of Griffiths, and he has now told The Scottish Sun that he thinks he was 'born' for Ibrox, noting that he has never lost there, and even scored twice.

Griffiths is desperate to play in that game, believing that he can thrive in the pressure of such a big game and in front of a crowd where he isn't exactly the most popular player.

“I was born for Ibrox,” said Griffiths. “I’ve never been beaten there with Celtic. I have started there twice and scored twice, with two victories. If the manager starts me or has me on the bench to go on and make an impact, I’ll be ready. I’m desperate to play in a game of that magnitude, but what the starting XI is, that’s up to the manager and coaching staff. There will probably be another ten players itching to be on the bench, so he’s got a difficult job.”

“I’m not very sure,” he added when asked why he loves playing at Ibrox. “It’s the same with Tynecastle. It seems to be a place that people hate and I thrive under that kind of pressure. These are always the games you want to play, derby games, but we’ll just take it as it comes next week,” he added.