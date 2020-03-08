Bielsa claims Leeds ace with only two starts in 2020 has been 'one of the best' recently

Gaetano Berardi helped Leeds United move to the top of the Championship table on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa has praised Gaetano Berardi for his recent performances and claimed that he has 'one of the best' for Leeds in his recent matches, as he told Leeds Live.

Berardi has started just two Championship games in 2020 - Leeds' 1-0 win against Middlesbrough towards the end of last month and their win against Huddersfield yesterday.

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford were the goalscorers at Elland Road, as Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table after West Brom were held to a goalless draw at play-off chasers, Swansea City.

Whilst Berardi hasn't been a regular for Bielsa this season, he is a very useful player because of his versatility and experience, as his manager had nothing but praise for his player after their win against their neighbours.

"One competition is for 18 players, not just 11," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "Some player have more minutes, another fewer minutes.

"Under-23 competition is very useful for us because players not in the first time play here and keep their level. In the last two matches he played, he had a great performance and one of the best of the team.

"For our team, he is very important. For the contribution he does every time he has to play and also as a leader., supporting every team-mate, everybody respects and loves him."

During the January and February period, Leeds, who were seemingly cruising in the automatic places, hit a brick wall and saw their 12-point lead cut down to just one point.

But it seems as though that their blip has come early and potentially at the perfect time because they are now seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Nine games of the season are remaining and it could be argued that if Bielsa's side can win their next three matches - Cardiff, Fulham and Luton, then promotion could be in the bag because they play one of their closest rivals and all three matches will be played in the space of seven days. Plus, they will then be a minimum of 10 points ahead of third-place, with six matches left on the clock.