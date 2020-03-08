BBC: Is Top Gear on TV tonight? Has series 28 finished?

The BBC has rediscovered the winning formula for Top Gear in series 28 but is the motoring show on TV tonight?

The BBC motoring show, Top Gear, has endured some tricky times in recent years.

Following the departure of Jeremy Clarkson and co, we've had a number of presenters come and go as the BBC had tried to find the right formula.

Now though, it looks as if that right formula has been found with Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

But are there any more episodes coming after the show returned for its 28th series in January 2020?

Top Gear series 28

Top Gear's 28th series has been, in the words of Paddy McGuinness, 'an absolute belter.'

The series got underway on Sunday, January 26th and saw the newly formed hosting trio embark on their second series together.

After a promising first series, the presenters really seemed to find their groove in the new series with cheap-car challenges, epic races and one crazy car bungee-jump making up an impressive batch of episodes.

Is there a new episode on tonight?

No. Series 28 of Top Gear finished last week (March 1st) with the Chris Harris' piece on Colin McRae's exploits in the World Rally Championship.

In total, the series contained six episodes, as well as the festive special which aired on December 29th, 2019.

When will Top Gear be back?

It has not been confirmed when Top Gear will be back but we have often seen two series of Top Gear in a year so there's definitely a possibility we could see McGuinness, Flintoff and Harris back on our screens in 2020.

One thing we do know is that for series 29, Top Gear will be moving to BBC One for the first time.

Until then, series 28 of Top Gear is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.