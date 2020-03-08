Alli shares honest thoughts on Tottenham's dressing room at HT

Dele Alli's second-half goal rescued a point for Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley.

Dele Alli has stated that there was 'a lot of aggression' and it was a 'sticky' changing room to be in at half-time as Tottenham went on to record a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Chris Wood put the home team ahead during the first period, as Tottenham were lacklustre and playing like a team with no confidence.

But after the break, there was more intent in the attacking third for Spurs, as Alli's penalty helped them secure a point and stop their recent rot of losing games.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League in his post-match interview (07/03/20), Alli was asked to give an insight into what it was like in Tottenham's dressing room at half-time, as he was brutally honest in his assessment.

"There was a lot of aggression," Alli told Sky Sports. "We knew weren't good enough in the first half. It's a very difficult place to come and if you lose focus and switch off for one second at the back then they can punish you. And they did that in the first half.

"We know how crucial this part of the season is and to keep dropping points is disappointing. So, I am sure you know going in at half-time, it was a sticky changing room to be in.

"But we came out in the second half and did better. Probably should have won the game. They are a great side and a tough side to beat. I think we created enough chances to win."

Tottenham were recently knocked out of the FA Cup, which truthfully summed up what has been a miserable season for them under Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

Given that fifth-placed is open for Champions League football, at this moment in time, it does provide a team like Tottenham to make something of their season.

They are two points behind fifth-placed Wolves and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have played a game less than their rivals.