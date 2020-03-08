Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

After derby win, Marcelo Bielsa has more good news for Leeds fans

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kalvin Phillips did not play for Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that the injury to Kalvin Phillips is not serious.

Phillips did not play for Leeds in their win against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed the Yorkshire derby due to the knee injury that he first suffered against Reading last month, as reported by Leeds Live.

 

Leeds head coach Bielsa has allayed the fans’ concern about the midfielder, and has said that the injury to the midfielder is not serious.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Phillips after the match on Saturday: “Until yesterday he had a lot of possibilities to play.

"Yesterday finally we decided for him not to play. It is not serious. The last match he had a limit but he tolerated the pain well. He felt more uncomfortable [after] but we hope to have him back next week."

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Positive news

Leeds eased past Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon and enhanced their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Phillips is a key player for the Whites, and the midfielder will be crucial for the team in the final weeks of the season.

The 24-year-old recovering his fitness for the match against Cardiff City next weekend will be massive for Leeds.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch