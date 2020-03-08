After derby win, Marcelo Bielsa has more good news for Leeds fans

Kalvin Phillips did not play for Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that the injury to Kalvin Phillips is not serious.

Phillips did not play for Leeds in their win against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed the Yorkshire derby due to the knee injury that he first suffered against Reading last month, as reported by Leeds Live.

Leeds head coach Bielsa has allayed the fans’ concern about the midfielder, and has said that the injury to the midfielder is not serious.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Phillips after the match on Saturday: “Until yesterday he had a lot of possibilities to play.

"Yesterday finally we decided for him not to play. It is not serious. The last match he had a limit but he tolerated the pain well. He felt more uncomfortable [after] but we hope to have him back next week."

Positive news

Leeds eased past Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon and enhanced their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Phillips is a key player for the Whites, and the midfielder will be crucial for the team in the final weeks of the season.

The 24-year-old recovering his fitness for the match against Cardiff City next weekend will be massive for Leeds.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.