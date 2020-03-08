'100 per cent': Boss confirms plans for 31-year-old's future amid unlikely Tottenham rumour

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Nemanja Matic in November.

When Jose Mourinho was made Tottenham Hotspur boss back in November, they were unsurprisingly linked with a whole host of players.

In January, Mourinho did bring in two players; midfielder Gedson Fernandes arrived on loan, whilst Steven Bergwijn joined permanently from PSV Eindhoven.

That meant that many of the rumoured targets didn't join, and one of those was Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

It seemed like an obvious link, but also almost too obvious. Mourinho worked with Matic at Chelsea, and then signed for Manchester United, with the Serbian highly-regarded by the Spurs boss.

The Independent reported that Mourinho specifically mentioned Matic as a target to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy when he took the job, but no January move materialised.

The 31-year-old has suddenly found form again though, turning in some superb displays for Manchester United of late, looking more like the player he was at Chelsea.

With Matic out of contract this summer, there was of course a chance that Mourinho could bring him to Tottenham on a free transfer – but United have moved to block that.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told The Telegraph that the Red Devils have handed Matic a new deal, so he is '100 per cent' staying put at Old Trafford – meaning this somewhat strange rumour won't amount to anything after all.

“We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent,” said Solskjaer.