Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Premier League

'100 per cent': Boss confirms plans for 31-year-old's future amid unlikely Tottenham rumour

Olly Dawes
Nemanja Matic of Manchester United is greeted by his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being sent off during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Nemanja Matic in November.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) gestures as he speaks with Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic during the UEFA Champions League group H football...

When Jose Mourinho was made Tottenham Hotspur boss back in November, they were unsurprisingly linked with a whole host of players.

In January, Mourinho did bring in two players; midfielder Gedson Fernandes arrived on loan, whilst Steven Bergwijn joined permanently from PSV Eindhoven.

That meant that many of the rumoured targets didn't join, and one of those was Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

 

It seemed like an obvious link, but also almost too obvious. Mourinho worked with Matic at Chelsea, and then signed for Manchester United, with the Serbian highly-regarded by the Spurs boss.

The Independent reported that Mourinho specifically mentioned Matic as a target to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy when he took the job, but no January move materialised.

The 31-year-old has suddenly found form again though, turning in some superb displays for Manchester United of late, looking more like the player he was at Chelsea.

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United look dejected following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old...

With Matic out of contract this summer, there was of course a chance that Mourinho could bring him to Tottenham on a free transfer – but United have moved to block that.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told The Telegraph that the Red Devils have handed Matic a new deal, so he is '100 per cent' staying put at Old Trafford – meaning this somewhat strange rumour won't amount to anything after all.

“We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent,” said Solskjaer.

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United is greeted by his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being sent off during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch