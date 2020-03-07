Tottenham boss shares news about Tanguy Ndombele

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach says that the big-money star is available today.

Jose Mourinho has made Tanguy Ndombele available for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Spurs go to Burnley this evening on the back of two successive defeats in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

Injury has limited the Tottenham midfielder to very little football in recent months.

But the former Lyon powerhouse came on in the 81st minute of Wednesday's defeat by Norwich City, and played the full extra time.

And Mourinho can see no reason why he - and Erik Lamela - won't be around for the trip to Turf Moor.

He told Football London: "Tanguy played 30 plus 10 or 12, something like that. No problems physically so I think they both can play this game again.

Ndombele is Tottenham's record signing at £63 million but even when he has played, he hasn't looked like a player worth that sort of money.

Then again, it's difficult for him to maintain some level of consistency when he's constantly in and out of the side, and hopefully for him and Spurs this is the start of a purple patch as far as solid form goes.