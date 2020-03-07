Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham boss shares news about Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur is greeted by Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after Tanguy Ndombele is substituted off during the Premier League match between...
The Tottenham Hotspur head coach says that the big-money star is available today.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur is substituted for Tanguy Ndombele during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04,...

Jose Mourinho has made Tanguy Ndombele available for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Spurs go to Burnley this evening on the back of two successive defeats in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

Injury has limited the Tottenham midfielder to very little football in recent months.

But the former Lyon powerhouse came on in the 81st minute of Wednesday's defeat by Norwich City, and played the full extra time.

 

And Mourinho can see no reason why he - and Erik Lamela - won't be around for the trip to Turf Moor.

He told Football London: "Tanguy played 30 plus 10 or 12, something like that. No problems physically so I think they both can play this game again.

Ndombele is Tottenham's record signing at £63 million but even when he has played, he hasn't looked like a player worth that sort of money.

Then again, it's difficult for him to maintain some level of consistency when he's constantly in and out of the side, and hopefully for him and Spurs this is the start of a purple patch as far as solid form goes.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

