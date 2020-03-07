Tam McManus thinks Gerrard has dropped hint about Rangers player

Quick links

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
James Tavernier of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has had a horrible week.

James Tavernier of Rangers controls the ball during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tam McManus has written on Twitter that he believes James Tavernier isn't responsible for the comments that were attributed to him in midweek, in light of what Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said.

Tavernier irked quite a few fans of the Ibrox club earlier this week by writing in his programme notes for the Hamilton game that the Gers struggle when the opposition 'puts a bit of pressure' on them.

Rangers went on to lose that game 1-0 at Ibrox, exacerbating their horrific start to 2020.

Gerrard's side are 13 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic and have dropped that same number of points since the winter break.

 

The 39-year-old responded to Tavernier's comments on Friday, and BBC pundit McManus believes that the manager has hinted that his captain didn't actually write what he was supposed to have.

Does it matter if he didn't write the notes himself? Probably not, considering he more than likely said them to somebody who later transcribed the quotes.

Either way it doesn't reflect well on Rangers, considering the English right-back is their captain.

Captain, James Tavernier of Rangers gives his team instructions during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

