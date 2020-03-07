Tam McManus thinks Gerrard has dropped hint about Rangers player

James Tavernier of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has had a horrible week.

Tam McManus has written on Twitter that he believes James Tavernier isn't responsible for the comments that were attributed to him in midweek, in light of what Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said.

Tavernier irked quite a few fans of the Ibrox club earlier this week by writing in his programme notes for the Hamilton game that the Gers struggle when the opposition 'puts a bit of pressure' on them.

Rangers went on to lose that game 1-0 at Ibrox, exacerbating their horrific start to 2020.

Gerrard's side are 13 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic and have dropped that same number of points since the winter break.

The 39-year-old responded to Tavernier's comments on Friday, and BBC pundit McManus believes that the manager has hinted that his captain didn't actually write what he was supposed to have.

What I take from this quote and I might be wrong is that James Tavernier did not write those notes in the programme and someone (whomever edits the Rangers match programme) has unwittingly stitched him up. Certainly the 2nd part indicates this. pic.twitter.com/uAVPX53MT0 — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) March 6, 2020

Does it matter if he didn't write the notes himself? Probably not, considering he more than likely said them to somebody who later transcribed the quotes.

Either way it doesn't reflect well on Rangers, considering the English right-back is their captain.