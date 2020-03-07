Quick links

Some Liverpool fans react to James Milner display against Bournemouth

James Milner was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of James Milner against Bournemouth.

Milner was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old, who can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Reds won 2-1.

 

According to WhoScored, Milner took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 86.9%, won two headers, took 116 touches, made two tackles, one interception and four clearances, and put in six crosses.

Milner made a brilliant goalline clearance, and his overall performance impressed some Liverpool fans, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Bouncing back

Liverpool lost against Watford in the Premier League last weekend and went down to Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek.

The win against Bournemouth is massive for the Reds and comes at a very good time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain, the Merseyside will have to be at their very best in order to win at home and progress.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

