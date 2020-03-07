Some Liverpool fans react to James Milner display against Bournemouth

James Milner was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of James Milner against Bournemouth.

Milner was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old, who can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Reds won 2-1.

According to WhoScored, Milner took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 86.9%, won two headers, took 116 touches, made two tackles, one interception and four clearances, and put in six crosses.

Milner made a brilliant goalline clearance, and his overall performance impressed some Liverpool fans, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

#Milner, you beauty!! #Liverpool need to regain their confidence; sixers and sevens @ the back in defence. #LFC #YNWA — Melvin Michael M (@melthebachelor) March 7, 2020

Amazing clearance by Milner #LFC — Samei Huda (@SameiHuda) March 7, 2020

Fabinho f**ked up and Milner cleaned up!! Milner can still do a great job regardless of what some people say!!#LIVBOU #LFC #LFCFamily — KloppNights (@StopRodgersOut) March 7, 2020

Wow Milner that was just spectacular in every sense, this man does not give up — LFC Fan Girl (@Gabi_Maxine) March 7, 2020

I can't believe Milner has learnt to cross with his left foot from the LB position. — LFC IS LIFE!!❤ (@tweet4manuraag) March 7, 2020

No one playing at their best except #milner — Rosen (@AZMIH_Rosen) March 7, 2020

Bouncing back

Liverpool lost against Watford in the Premier League last weekend and went down to Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek.

The win against Bournemouth is massive for the Reds and comes at a very good time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain, the Merseyside will have to be at their very best in order to win at home and progress.