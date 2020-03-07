'See you next season': £57m PL star sends message to Leeds

Leeds United look like strong candidates to go back to the Premier League.

Leeds United are well on course for a return to the Premier League.

The Whites moved top of the Championship today by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road.

But more importantly, Leeds also established a seven-point cushion in the top two with nine games to go,

Barring a huge capitulation, Marcelo Bielsa will be leading United back to the promised land after a 16-year absence from the top flight.

The veteran Argentine is highly regarded in the world of coaching and has high-profile admirers in the form of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.

But he also has a fan in Aymeric Laporte, who played under Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao.

Here's how the £57 million Manchester City defender reacted to Leeds' fifth win in a row on Twitter:

The Spanish part of the post translates as: "We'll see you next season."

Laporte should've been preparing for his side's Manchester derby tomorrow instead of visiting West Yorkshire, but a knee injury has ruled him out of the game.

Bielsa's side have an eight-day break now ahead of visiting Cardiff City next Sunday afternoon, and then a huge clash with third-placed Fulham three days later.