'See you next season': £57m PL star sends message to Leeds

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United look like strong candidates to go back to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa Head Coach of Leeds United arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United are well on course for a return to the Premier League.

The Whites moved top of the Championship today by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road.

But more importantly, Leeds also established a seven-point cushion in the top two with nine games to go,

Barring a huge capitulation, Marcelo Bielsa will be leading United back to the promised land after a 16-year absence from the top flight.

 

The veteran Argentine is highly regarded in the world of coaching and has high-profile admirers in the form of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.

But he also has a fan in Aymeric Laporte, who played under Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao.

Here's how the £57 million Manchester City defender reacted to Leeds' fifth win in a row on Twitter:

The Spanish part of the post translates as: "We'll see you next season."

Laporte should've been preparing for his side's Manchester derby tomorrow instead of visiting West Yorkshire, but a knee injury has ruled him out of the game.

Bielsa's side have an eight-day break now ahead of visiting Cardiff City next Sunday afternoon, and then a huge clash with third-placed Fulham three days later.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

