Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Rival manager says player who reportedly wants to leave Liverpool ‘very impressive’ technically

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 05, 2020 in Liverpool,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adam Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool jumps over a tackle from Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in...

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has raved about Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to The Daily Echo.

Lallana came through the academy at Bournemouth before he moved to Southampton as a youngster and had a loan spell at the Cherries in 2007.

The 31-year-old midfielder was superb for the Saints and earned the move to Liverpool in 2014.

Bournemouth manager Howe knows the England international from his time at the Cherries, and he has spoken highly of the 31-year-old.

 

Howe told The Daily Echo about Lallana: “I always remember Adam being a very impressive technical player, very good in tight areas, had the ability to beat a man in such a small space.

“Great lad, came here with a real desire to do well. He’s gone on to have a fantastic career.

“From those early exchanges with him and moments where we worked with him, you could tell he was destined for great things, because of his mindset and how he approached the game and with his technical ability added, great player.”

Adam Lallana of Liverpool reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Liverpool exit

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and it looks very likely that he will not be at Anfield beyond the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Southampton, Leicester City and West Ham United are interested in signing midfiedler on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, according to The Express.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the midfielder wants to leave due to lack of playing time at the Reds.

Lallana, who has had injury concerns in recent times, made three starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch