Rival manager says player who reportedly wants to leave Liverpool ‘very impressive’ technically

Adam Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has raved about Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to The Daily Echo.

Lallana came through the academy at Bournemouth before he moved to Southampton as a youngster and had a loan spell at the Cherries in 2007.

The 31-year-old midfielder was superb for the Saints and earned the move to Liverpool in 2014.

Bournemouth manager Howe knows the England international from his time at the Cherries, and he has spoken highly of the 31-year-old.

Howe told The Daily Echo about Lallana: “I always remember Adam being a very impressive technical player, very good in tight areas, had the ability to beat a man in such a small space.

“Great lad, came here with a real desire to do well. He’s gone on to have a fantastic career.

“From those early exchanges with him and moments where we worked with him, you could tell he was destined for great things, because of his mindset and how he approached the game and with his technical ability added, great player.”

Liverpool exit

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and it looks very likely that he will not be at Anfield beyond the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Southampton, Leicester City and West Ham United are interested in signing midfiedler on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, according to The Express.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the midfielder wants to leave due to lack of playing time at the Reds.

Lallana, who has had injury concerns in recent times, made three starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.