Rio Ferdinand thinks Jurgen Kopp will struggle to replace Liverpool player

James Milner played well for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will struggle to replace James Milner when he leaves the club, as quoted in The Liverpool Echo.

The Manchester United legend made the comments following Liverpool’s win against Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old, who can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, made a brilliant goalline clearance, worked hard and did well at left-back.

Ferdinand was impressed with the performance of the former Leeds United star, and he believes that it will be tricky for Liverpool boss Klopp to replace the Englishman when he eventually leaves Anfield.

According to WhoScored, Milner took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 86.9%, won two headers, took 116 touches, made two tackles, one interception and four clearances, and put in six crosses.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Ferdinand as saying: “He was an attacking wide-man when he came in at Leeds and now he is a player that can play in so many different positions.

“And as Crouchy said, for a squad to win the Champions League, all these different competitions and the Premier League, having players like that is huge for [Jurgen] Klopp. Klopp will be thinking, 'Where am I going to find my next James Milner?’"

Stats

According to WhoScored, Milner has made seven starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The Englishman has also made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.