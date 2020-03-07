Report: Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Sheffield United want Armel Bella-Kotchap who’s in talks with PL rivals

Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United and Chelsea have been linked with Armel Bella-Kotchap.





According to The Sun, Chelsea are in talks to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap who is also attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

The defender has made big progress for Bochum in the Bundesliga 2 this season.

Bella-Kotchap, 18, only signed a professional contract with the club one year ago and has now broken into the team, making eight league appearances this term.

The Sun claim he is rated at £6.5 million with Chelsea leading the way for his signature.

The Blues have made a habit of signing top young players for their academy and loaning them out before making a decision over their future.

Frank Lampard’s side, however, face competition from Spurs, Wolves and the Blades.

Tottenham will be on the lookout for a new long-term central defender as Jan Vertonghen’s contract expires this summer. Toby Aldweireld, meanwhile, just turned 31.

Wolves and Sheffield United are challenging Spurs and Chelsea for a European place this season. The duo may see Bella-Kotchap as a player with enormous potential.

With a contract until 2024, Bochum can command a decent fee for their youngster.

The Sun, however, also claim Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on him.



