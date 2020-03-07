Quick links

Report: Rangers value 27-year-old at £22m, Tottenham Hotspur want him to replace Danny Rose

Subhankar Mondal
Borna Barisic of Rangers FC picks rubbish off the pitch during a delay in play during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox...
Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC picks rubbish off the pitch during a delay in play during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox...Borna Barisic of Rangers

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Borna Barisic from Rangers in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Danny Rose, according to 90min.com.

It has been reported that Tottenham have identified Barisic as a replacement for Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Subscribe

Spurs want to sell the England international left-back and want the 27-year-old Rangers player as a replacement, according to the report.

Roma are also interested in the Croatia international left-back, who is value at £22 million by Rangers, according to the report.

 

Stats

Barisic joined Rangers from Osijek in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Record to be worth £2.2 million.

According to WhoScored, the Croatia International left-back has scored two goals in 21 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers so far this season.

The left-back has also provided four assists in eight Europa League games, and has played thrice in the Scottish League Cup and twice in the Scottish Cup for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

