Report: Rangers value 27-year-old at £22m, Tottenham Hotspur want him to replace Danny Rose

Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Borna Barisic of Rangers



Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Borna Barisic from Rangers in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Danny Rose, according to 90min.com.

It has been reported that Tottenham have identified Barisic as a replacement for Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Spurs want to sell the England international left-back and want the 27-year-old Rangers player as a replacement, according to the report.

Roma are also interested in the Croatia international left-back, who is value at £22 million by Rangers, according to the report.

Stats

Barisic joined Rangers from Osijek in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Record to be worth £2.2 million.

According to WhoScored, the Croatia International left-back has scored two goals in 21 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers so far this season.

The left-back has also provided four assists in eight Europa League games, and has played thrice in the Scottish League Cup and twice in the Scottish Cup for Rangers, according to WhoScored.