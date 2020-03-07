Quick links

Report: Leeds United monitoring £20m player, Wolves want him as well

Subhankar Mondal
Tosin Adarabioyo of Blackburn Rovers celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at The Valley on...
Leeds United, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United all have been linked with Tosin Adarabioyo.

Blackburn Rovers' Tosin Adarabioyo battles with Stoke City's Lee Gregory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City at Ewood Park on February 26, 2020 in...

According to 90min, Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs interested in Tosin Adarabioyo of Manchester City.

Adarabioyo is on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship from defending Premier League champions City at the moment.

The 22-year-old defender has been playing well, and his performances in the second tier of English football have been attracting the interest of a number of clubs, according to the report.

 

It has been claimed that Everton are leading the race for the 22-year-old, but Burnley, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Southampton all are interested in securing the services of the youngster.

City will sell Adarabioyo for £20 million in the summer transfer window, and Leeds are monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation as well, according to the report.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Blackburn Rovers during todays training session at the Senior Training Centre on February 21, 2020 in Blackburn, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Adarabioyo has made 25 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Blackburn so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

During his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion last season, the defender made 21 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship for the Baggies, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Hull City at Ewood Park on February 11, 2020 in Blackburn, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

