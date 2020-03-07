Report: Leeds United monitoring £20m player, Wolves want him as well

Leeds United, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United all have been linked with Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to 90min, Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs interested in Tosin Adarabioyo of Manchester City.

Adarabioyo is on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship from defending Premier League champions City at the moment.

The 22-year-old defender has been playing well, and his performances in the second tier of English football have been attracting the interest of a number of clubs, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Everton are leading the race for the 22-year-old, but Burnley, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Southampton all are interested in securing the services of the youngster.

City will sell Adarabioyo for £20 million in the summer transfer window, and Leeds are monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation as well, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Adarabioyo has made 25 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Blackburn so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

During his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion last season, the defender made 21 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship for the Baggies, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.