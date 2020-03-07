Report: Everton will have to pay £86.5m for midfielder target

Everton are among the clubs reportedly interested in Fabian Ruiz.

According to a report in CalcioNapoli24, Napoli want as much as €100 million (£86.49 million) as transfer fee for Fabian Ruiz amid interest from Everton, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It has been reported that Napoli want Ruiz to sign a new contract worth €3 million (£2.59 million) per year, and that the Italian club will sell the 23-year-old midfielder only for €100 million.

Premier League club Everton and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are claimed to be interested in securing the services of the youngster this summer.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has reported that Everton made an offer of €30 million (£25.95 million) plus bonuses to Atalanta for Dejan Kulusevski, but the 19-year-old midfielder signed a deal with Juventus and remained on loan at Parma for the rest of the season.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ruiz has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Spain international midfielder has also made seven appearances in the Champions League for the Italian club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.