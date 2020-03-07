Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI today: First start for youngster, ‘phenomenal’ player features

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are in Premier League action on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur will be determined to get out of their slump on Saturday evening when they take on Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

With the Champions League game against RB Leipzig next Tuesday evening and the squad affected with injury and fitness issues, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to make quite a few changes to his team for the match against the Clarets from the side that took on Norwich City in the FA Cup in midweek.

With Hugo Lloris likely to be fit, the France international goalkeeper will be back between the posts.

Lucas Moura is likely to be rested and start on the substitutes’ bench, with winger Steven Bergwijn set to be deployed as a makeshift striker.

Ryan Sessegnon could be played out on the left flank for only his seventh Premier League appearance of the season, with 21-year-old Gedson Fernandes to start in central midfield - his first in the league since his loan move from Benfica in the January transfer window.

Oliver Skipp should start against Burnley, with Mourinho having described him as “phenomenal” for his performance in the FA Cup tie against Norwich in midweek, as quoted in The Sun.

This is how Tottenham are likely to line up on Saturday: