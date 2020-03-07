Predicted Arsenal XI today: Arteta makes big call on £118.5m duo, rewards youngster

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal will be looking to pick up all three points from the London derby on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United at home.

The Gunners will head into the Premier League game against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in North London on the back of a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth away from home in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta made quite a few changes to his team for the game against Portsmouth, and he is likely to bring back a few of the main players for the clash against West Ham, and could also make a big call on expensive duo Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

With Lucas Torreira out after suffering a fractured ankle at Fratton Park, Daniel Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will be the two central midfielders against the Hammers.

Mesut Ozil will be the creator-in-chief, and the German attacking midfielder will be flanked on ether side by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reiss Nelson, who played well against Portsmouth and should retain his place in the team ahead of Pepe, who cost Arsenal £72 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Lacazette - who cost the Gunners £46.5 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - is a very experienced striker, but Eddie Nketiah was on target in the FA Cup tie, and Arteta could decide to allow the 20-year-old striker to spreadhead his team’s attack.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Saturday: