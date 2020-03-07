‘Possibly’: Neil Lennon drops hint over future of Celtic loanee

Daniel Arzani is on loan at Celtic from Manchester City.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has suggested that Manchester City-owned Daniel Arzani could be at the club next season, as quoted in The Glasgow Evening Times.

Arzani joined Scottish Premiership giants Celtic on a two-year loan deal from defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer of 2018.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has been injured for the best part of his loan spell at Celtic Park.

According to Celtic’s official website, the Australia international has played just twice in all competitions for the Glasgow giants.

Celtic manager Lennon has suggested that the youngster could stay at the Hoops next season as well.

Lennon told The Glasgow Evening Times when asked if a loan extension might be considered for Arzani: "Possibly. He's played a couple of development games and is back training on a regular basis now.

"We've got another development game coming up so if he comes through that alright, maybe he'll start to feature between now and the end of the season."

Celtic stay

Arzani is a very talented and promising young player who has been unlucky with injuries at Celtic.

Extending his loan spell for the 2020-21 campaign would make sense, both for the player and the club.

The Australian is unlikely to get much playing time at City next season, and the Hoops could do with someone as talented and technically gifted as him in Europe.