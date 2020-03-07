How to get Friend Bow in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX

A guide for how to get the Friend Bow in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX to have better odds at recruiting Shiny Pokémon.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available on the Nintendo Switch to keep your hands busy until the first DLC expansion for Sword and Shield launches in June. There's Shiny Pokémon in this remake, and you'll have better odds at recruiting them if you get the Friend Bow.

Finding and recruiting Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX often requires conquering strong foes. These are enemies with yellow arrows atop their head to signify that they have boosted stats. They appear in dungeons and can also be Shiny Pokémon, and you can even recruit them to your team.

However, you'll have much greater odds at recruiting Shiny Pokémon provided the leader of your team has the Friend Bow equipped.

POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: Strong foes and their dungeon locations in Rescue Team DX

Where is the Friend Bow in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

The Friend Bow can be found in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX dungeon Mt. Faraway.

You'll find the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX Friend Bow on level 30 of the dungeon.

Aside from Mt. Faraway, another option for locating the Friend Bow is by climbing up the optional dungeon, Joyous Tower.

Per Inverse, the Friend Bow has a higher chance of being sold by Kecleon (who you can steal from by the way) the higher you climb, but the fee will remove 5,000P from your Pokémon pockets.

SHINY POKÉMON: All that are available in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

As stated by the Friend Bow's description, this item will make Pokémon you've battled more likely to join you. Shiny Pokémon will also want to join you as well, but this item is only effective when equipped by the leader.