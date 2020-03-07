Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: Strong foes, their dungeons and rare rewards

A list of strong foes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, what dungeons they can be found in, and what rare rewards they provide.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available on the Nintendo Switch after having only been announced back in January. It was announced previously that the remake would boast Shiny Pokémon, and these sometimes come courtesy of defeating strong foes. Here you'll find a list of strong foes in the game, what dungeons they appear in, and what rewards they drop.

Deemed to be an adventure that will keep your hands busy until the launch of Sword and Shield's first DLC expansion in June, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a sweet and charming dungeon-crawler that actually turns you into a Pokémon so you are no longer just a dude or gal who bosses them about.

It has plenty of old and new features as a remake, and below you'll discover what strong foes are, what dungeons they can be found in, and what rewards they often provide for defeating.

What are strong foes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

Strong foes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX are Pokémon with boosted stat values.

You'll easily recognise strong foes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX as Pokémon with yellow arrows above their head with a black crown.

They are difficult to defeat hence their description, but they are worth challenging as they drop rare items such as Taurine and Gummy prizes.

In addition, they are also the most common way of finding and possibly recruiting Shiny Pokémon.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: Dungeons list for strong foes

Strong foes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX appear randomly in dungeons.

As mentioned previously, strong foes can be identified by a yellow arrow atop their head meaning they're different than other ordinary Pokémon.

Below is a list of strong foes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX and the dungeons they are said to appear in (via Game8):

Rapidash - Mt. Steel

Dragonite - Mt. Thunder

Azumarill - Mt. Blaze

Lickilicky - Mt. Freeze

Ampharos - Sinister Woods

Metagross - Silent Chasm

Ambipom - Great Canyon

Noctowl - Lapis Cave

Spinda - Frosty Forest

Gvarados - Waterfall Pond

Espeon - Remains Island

Desert Region - Sudowoodo

Shuckle - Southern Cavern

Exeggcute - Wyvern Hill

Wobbuffet - Darknight Relic