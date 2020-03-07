Quick links

Player Mikel Arteta says ‘could have been phenomenal’ reportedly training with West Ham U23s

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Wilshere of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on February 28, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere played with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 06, 2020 in St Albans, England.

According to Football.London, Jack Wilshere is training with the West Ham United Under-23 side.

The former Arsenal midfielder has not played for West Ham since October due to injury.

The 28-year-old has had injury problems throughout his career, and the England international has failed to make a huge impact at the Hammers.

 

According to WhoScored, the midfielder has played 177 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, and played only 389 minutes in the league in 2028-19 for West Ham.

Wilshere is now training with the West Ham Under-23 side, according to Football.London, and it remains to be seen if he gets enough match-fitness to play for the first team again this season.

Jack Wilshere of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on February 28, 2020 in Romford, England.

Praise from Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta played with Wilshere at Arsenal, and the Gunners’ head coach has raved about the midfielder ahead of the Premier League game between the two London clubs on Saturday.

Arteta told Football.London about Wilshere: "I was very impressed with Jack. How strong he was mentally to deal with the situation because as well he had a lot of pressure from the media because the expectations for him were big, but it is what it is. He could have been phenomenal.”

Wilshere is a player with massive talent and potential, but injury problems have badly affected him over the years.

Jack Wilshere of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on December 3, 2019 in Romford, England.

