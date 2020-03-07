Quick links

Player Leeds wanted in 2018 says Whites’ fans ‘the best’

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United fans have impressed Marcus Maddison.

Marcus Maddison has raved about Leeds United fans on Instagram.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan at Hull City from Peterborough United at the moment, was impressed with the Leeds fans last weekend.

The Whites got the better of Hull 4-0 away from home at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship last weekend.

 

Maddison, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, was impressed with the West Yorkshire outfit’s fans on Instagram.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Maddison has made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Hull so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The attacker made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in League One for the Tigers this campaign before his loan move to Hull, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Interestingly, Leeds wanted to sign Maddison from Peterborough back in the summer of 2018, as reported by HITC Sport at the time.

While Leeds are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, Hull are looking to avoid relegation to League One.

