Peter Crouch hails 'magnificent' Liverpool star

Shane Callaghan
James Milner of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
James Milner played a big role in Liverpool's victory this afternoon.

James Milner of Liverpool in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Peter Crouch has singled out Liverpool's James Milner for praise following this afternoon's win over Bournemouth, and added that Jurgen Klopp doesn't play him regularly enough.

The Reds boss gave Milner only his second Premier League start in 2020 today as the Anfield club moved one step closer to the title with a 2-1 home win over the Cherries.

Much of that victory is owed to the Liverpool utility star, who filled in at left-back this afternoon.

In the second half, the 34-year-old managed a goal-line clearance to deny the visitors an equaliser.

 

Milner has managed only 759 minutes of Premier League football this season - the equivalent of 8.4 full matches - and Crouch isn't sure that the German manager has been playing him as often as he deserves.

Crouch told BT Sport at full-time: "What a player he has been, and he was magnificent again today. These types of player are invaluable. He is not getting the minutes that he probably deserves.

"He is a central-midfield player, traditionally, and he has played at left-back today, no questions asked. It was a fantastic performance and what a career he has had."

Crouch has a point but, then again, Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They're going to win the title this season and considering Milner has played less than nine full games, you can't argue that Klopp has been wrong to not play him regularly.

He's been a wonderful servant to Liverpool and English football in general, but he turned 34 in January and Klopp has to use younger blood when it's available to him.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Milner of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

