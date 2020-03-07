‘Pathetic’: Lord Sugar reacts to big moment in Tottenham Hotspur game tonight

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing form continued this evening, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.

Burnley started the Premier League game strongly and went ahead after just 13 minutes when Chris Wood found the net.

The Clarets were arguably the better side in the first half, but Spurs came back strongly in the second period.

Dele Alli made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, and although Jose Mourinho’s side created chances thereafter, they failed to find the winner.

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar was following the match, and he was not pleased with Spurs.

Ahead of the match, Lord Sugar said that Mourinho’s side will find it tough against Burnley, and he said that it was “pathetic” that one could not bear to watch when Alli was taking the spot kick.

Jose can not afford another loss today @SpursOfficial .Wont be an easy away game . — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 7, 2020

How pathetic when you cant bear to look when @SpursOfficial are taking a penalty 1-1 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 7, 2020

The draw with Burnley means that Tottenham are now eighth in the Premier League table with 41 points from 29 matches, four points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea, who have played 28 games.