'Pathetic': Lord Sugar reacts to big moment in Tottenham Hotspur game tonight

Lord Sugar looks on from the stands ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win this evening.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley react to a situation involving Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between...

Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing form continued this evening, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.

Burnley started the Premier League game strongly and went ahead after just 13 minutes when Chris Wood found the net.

 

The Clarets were arguably the better side in the first half, but Spurs came back strongly in the second period.

Dele Alli made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, and although Jose Mourinho’s side created chances thereafter, they failed to find the winner.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar was following the match, and he was not pleased with Spurs.

Ahead of the match, Lord Sugar said that Mourinho’s side will find it tough against Burnley, and he said that it was “pathetic” that one could not bear to watch when Alli was taking the spot kick.

The draw with Burnley means that Tottenham are now eighth in the Premier League table with 41 points from 29 matches, four points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea, who have played 28 games.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

