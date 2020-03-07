Our view: Tottenham star could reportedly join PL rivals, he'd be right to do so

Spurs could reportedly lose captain Harry Kane to Premier League rivals Manchester United - it's Jose Mourinho's worst nightmare.

Harry Kane might just have hit a crossroads in his career. Does he take the Matt Le Tissier, Alan Shearer route and choose a legacy over the prospect of glory? Or walk away from the club that turned him into the world-leading talent he is today?

According to Goal, the academy graduate-turned-talisman has no intention of signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur. And, what's more, he is open to the idea of joining Premier League rivals Manchester United this summer.

This, of course, is not a decision Kane will take lightly. But even the most hard-nosed Tottenham fan, putting aside their bias for a second or two, would appreciate why a man serenaded as 'one of their own' would consider cutting ties.

Spurs suffered a shock FA Cup defeat to Norwich City on Wednesday night, seeing their best remaining chance of lifting a trophy this season go up in smoke. They look further away from the Premier League title than at any point since 2014 and even European glory feels like a pipe dream, even if they reached a final in Madrid just nine months ago.

Jose Mourinho was, not is, a serial winner and, while he's hardly a 'busted flush', disastrous departures at Chelsea and Manchester United have certainly taken the sheen off his silver-coated reputation. Just to add to the growing concerns The Telegraph reports that Mourinho could have just £50 million to invest in new players in the off-season.

If Kane was hoping for an influx of world-class team-mates, he will be very disappointed. No wonder he is considering swapping North London for the North West.

Goal adds that the England skipper is reluctant to stay and put his thirst for silverware to one side as Spurs undergo what is likely to be a gruelling and extensive rebuild which could take a number of years – especially as he approaches the prime of his career.

Manchester United may be just two points ahead of Tottenham as it stands but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be building an exciting, promising side full of talented youngsters and a genuine world superstar in the shape of January recruit Bruno Fernandes.

Furthermore, United have money to burn in the market with their summer budget likely to dwarf that of Tottenham. BleacherReport claim that there is a very real chance that both Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, two match-winning attackers with genuine world-class potential, could end up at Old Trafford this summer.

Kane will be licking his lips at the prospect of such delicious ammunition - all the while Tottenham threaten to point the gun directly at their own foot and fire.