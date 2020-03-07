Our View: Jose Mourinho drops hint over £150m+ player’s future

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, Harry Kane will consider his future at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, with Goal.com reporting that the striker is open to moving to Premier League rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Telegraph has claimed that Tottenham value the England International at over £150 million.

However, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested that he does not want Kane to leave, and that he wants the England International striker to be fit and ready for pre-season training.

Mourinho told Football.London: “But, I repeat, when I see my team next season, pre-season: Bergwijn, Lamela, Kane, Son, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Dele, Lucas."

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Kane is injured at the moment, and it remains to be seen if the England international is able to return to action before the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is a key player for Spurs, and the North London outfit will have to keep hold of him.

It would be very hard for Tottenham to replace Kane even with £150 million, especially if they are unable to finish in the Champions League places.

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches, five points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.