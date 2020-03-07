Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win at Elland Road today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Leeds United have maintained their good run of form with victory over Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the Yorkshire derby this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have got the better of Huddersfield 2-0 at home in the Championship.

Luke Ayling put the West Yorkshire outfit in the lead after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (4:54pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020): “Five games, five wins, five clean sheets, it doesn’t get much better than that. We are doing our part.”

Whelan added: “You tick the game off, you get a green tick, you get a W next to it, move on to the next one now.”

Automatic promotion challenge

The win against Huddersfield in the Yorkshire derby means that Leeds are now at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

Bielsa’s side are as many as seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, and it does look very likely now that they will clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Of course, there could be a few more twists and turns in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, but it is hard to see the Whites suffer a collapse at this stage of the season.