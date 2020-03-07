Quick links

Championship

Nigel Martyn reacts to Leeds United win, Bielsa ‘happy’ for one player today

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa Head Coach of Leeds United arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa Head Coach of Leeds United arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Nigel Martyn has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Leeds United against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Leeds have maintained their good run of form with their fifth successive win in the Championship.

The Whites have got the better of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home.

 

Luke Ayling put Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the lead after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford added a second in the opening minutes of the second half.

The victory means that Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Martyn was following the match, and he has revelled in the win for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07,...

Meanwhile, Leeds head coach Bielsa has expressed his delight at Bamford scoring against Huddersfield.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea striker has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 36 Championship games for the Whites so far this season.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Bamford: “Happy for him. Centre-forward needs to score and he couldn’t do it for a long time. Today he scored a typical goal from one centre-forward. It is going to be useful for him.”

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch