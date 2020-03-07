Nigel Martyn reacts to Leeds United win, Bielsa ‘happy’ for one player today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Nigel Martyn has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for Leeds United against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Leeds have maintained their good run of form with their fifth successive win in the Championship.

The Whites have got the better of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home.

Luke Ayling put Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the lead after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford added a second in the opening minutes of the second half.

The victory means that Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Martyn was following the match, and he has revelled in the win for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Another 3pts today @lufc , another clean sheet and top of the league. Come on boys !!! — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Leeds head coach Bielsa has expressed his delight at Bamford scoring against Huddersfield.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea striker has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 36 Championship games for the Whites so far this season.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Bamford: “Happy for him. Centre-forward needs to score and he couldn’t do it for a long time. Today he scored a typical goal from one centre-forward. It is going to be useful for him.”