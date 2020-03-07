Quick links

Kris Boyd forgives £3m Rangers star for actions during Accies defeat

Kris Boyd of Rangers falls to the ground as he chases the ball during the Scottish Championship League Match between Rangers and Dumbarton, at Ibrox Stadium on August 23, 2014 Glasgow,...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers suffered another dreadful defeat in midweek.

Connor Goldson of Rangers FC reacts following during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kris Boyd has written in The Scottish Sun that he has forgiven Connor Goldson for his error in Rangers' latest defeat.

The Gers lost 1-0 to Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday as Steven Gerrard's side slipped 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

Rangers conceded the fatal blow during the second half and it came in avoidable circumstances.

While under pressure on the edge of his own box, Goldson, a £3 million signing in 2018 [The Record], attempted a drag-back, but his pocket was picked and it directly led to the hosts falling behind.

 

Rangers have been making quite a few defensive errors in recent weeks, but Goldson isn't usually the culprit.

And although Boyd admits that he's forgiven the big centre-back, the former striker is at a loss to explain why the Englishman didn't thump it clear.

He wrote in The Scottish Sun: "I can forgive Connor Goldson for the error which cost Rangers against Hamilton on Wednesday. Anybody can make a mistake.

"But I’ll say it again — just clear your lines. No one needs to prove you’re a good footballer in times like this."

Goldson's error sort of sums up Rangers at the moment, in the sense that it was totally avoidable.

Gerrard's side have dropped a whopping 13 points in under two months which, for a title-challenging team, is an absolute no-no.

And what'll hurt Gerrard is that the dropped points, like the error on Wednesday, were avoidable, having now lost to Hamilton, Hearts and Kilmarnock, and drawn against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Connor Goldson of Rangers heads at goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

