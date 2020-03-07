Kris Boyd forgives £3m Rangers star for actions during Accies defeat

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers suffered another dreadful defeat in midweek.

Kris Boyd has written in The Scottish Sun that he has forgiven Connor Goldson for his error in Rangers' latest defeat.

The Gers lost 1-0 to Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday as Steven Gerrard's side slipped 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

Rangers conceded the fatal blow during the second half and it came in avoidable circumstances.

While under pressure on the edge of his own box, Goldson, a £3 million signing in 2018 [The Record], attempted a drag-back, but his pocket was picked and it directly led to the hosts falling behind.

Rangers have been making quite a few defensive errors in recent weeks, but Goldson isn't usually the culprit.

And although Boyd admits that he's forgiven the big centre-back, the former striker is at a loss to explain why the Englishman didn't thump it clear.

He wrote in The Scottish Sun: "I can forgive Connor Goldson for the error which cost Rangers against Hamilton on Wednesday. Anybody can make a mistake.

"But I’ll say it again — just clear your lines. No one needs to prove you’re a good footballer in times like this."

Goldson's error sort of sums up Rangers at the moment, in the sense that it was totally avoidable.

Gerrard's side have dropped a whopping 13 points in under two months which, for a title-challenging team, is an absolute no-no.

And what'll hurt Gerrard is that the dropped points, like the error on Wednesday, were avoidable, having now lost to Hamilton, Hearts and Kilmarnock, and drawn against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.