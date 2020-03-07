Juventus and Inter reportedly join race to sign Liverpool-linked striker Timo Werner

Juventus and Inter have joined Liverpool in the hunt to sign Timo Werner.

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus and Inter Milan are also rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Timo Werner this summer.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Sky Sports say Liverpool are the frontrunners for his signature, with the player deciding he wants to join the Reds at the end of the season.

But the striker, who has a £50 million release clause in his contract, is also attracting interest from Italy.

Juventus and Inter are set to meet this weekend in a top of the table clash.

The two Italian giants are bidding for the Serie A title this season. And, the Gazzetta Dello Sport say they are also competing for the same players this summer.

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa are cited as targets for the duo, with Werner the latest to be added to the list.

The German international has posted 21 goals and seven assists in 24 league starts.

Liverpool may well be on the lookout for another option to compete with forwards Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Werner is said to be willing to play a back-up role at Anfield, and it’s a signing the Reds should seek as they can’t afford to stand still this summer.