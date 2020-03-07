Quick links

Liverpool

Juventus

Serie A

Juventus and Inter reportedly join race to sign Liverpool-linked striker Timo Werner

Tom Thorogood
Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Juventus and Inter have joined Liverpool in the hunt to sign Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus and Inter Milan are also rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Timo Werner this summer.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Sky Sports say Liverpool are the frontrunners for his signature, with the player deciding he wants to join the Reds at the end of the season.

But the striker, who has a £50 million release clause in his contract, is also attracting interest from Italy.

Juventus and Inter are set to meet this weekend in a top of the table clash.

 

The two Italian giants are bidding for the Serie A title this season. And, the Gazzetta Dello Sport say they are also competing for the same players this summer.

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa are cited as targets for the duo, with Werner the latest to be added to the list.

The German international has posted 21 goals and seven assists in 24 league starts.

Liverpool may well be on the lookout for another option to compete with forwards Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Werner is said to be willing to play a back-up role at Anfield, and it’s a signing the Reds should seek as they can’t afford to stand still this summer.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch