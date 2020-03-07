‘It’s not nice’: Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard shares thoughts on ‘hurtful’ Leeds United success

Leeds United have done the double over Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town playmaker Alex Pritchard told his club’s official website how his side are hurting after their latest 2-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford gave Leeds a comfortable win.

It was the Whites’ second win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town this season, following a 2-0 win at The John Smith’s Stadium back in December.

Speaking on Leeds United’s success this season, Pritchard admits it’s not nice.

“I think the boys are hurting a little bit, obviously it’s a derby and we bring all these fans who pay a lot of money and the whole team wants to deliver and unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Pritchard explained.

“When you’re on the road and you lose, and we lost at home to them as well, they’ve done the double on us this year and it’s not nice, but we’ve got to bounce back now.”

Pritchard, who cost Huddersfield Town £10 million from Norwich City in 2018, struggled to make an impact after coming on as a second half substitute.

The 26-year-old failed to register a single shot, key pass or successful dribble (Whoscored).

Leeds, in truth, were just the better team at Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s side dominated possession (61%) and had 16 shots to Huddersfield’s six (Whoscored).

The Whites have now won five straight games after their January wobble. Moreover, they have kept five clean sheets as they move seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Surely only a disastrous collapse could stop Leeds gaining promotion now.