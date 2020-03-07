'Is this a joke?' Rival fans fume over announcement about Arsenal boss

The Arsenal boss has been nominated for Manager of the Month.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has been nominated for Manger of the Month for February, but rivals fans haven't reacted well to the announcement.

This is only the Spaniard's second full month in senior management but he is already getting recognition from fans of the North London club.

And now Barclays might well acknowledge his strong start to life as Arsenal's Head Coach, with the former Manchester City assistant in the running to scoop the award.

The Gunners kicked off the month with a 0-0 draw away to Burnley, before thumping Newcastle United 4-0 after the winter break.

Arteta then oversaw a 3-2 win over Everton in the last Premier League game of February.

Here's how some rivals fans reacted to him being nominated:

really scraping the barrel with this one — Connor (@_MUFC_Connor) March 6, 2020

Is this a joke? — Sid Ceballos (@sid_ceballos) March 6, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ARE YOU FOR REAL — Chris #COYS (@ftblChrisTHFC) March 6, 2020

You nearly lost to Everton — ツ HxD ツ (@HxDOL) March 6, 2020

Just came here to say VOTE OLE. — Mayank (@____mayank____) March 6, 2020

Arteta — Angelos Garris (@angelosgarris) March 6, 2020

The state of the PL — Bayas (@Bayas93750979) March 6, 2020

Arteta, whose side lost to Olympiacos in the Europa League last week, isn't that bad of a shout, to be fair.

Arsenal haven't lost a league game in 2020 yet and there's a lot of good signs that they're going in the right direction under their former midfielder.

The other nominees are Sean Dyche, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder.

Solskjaer's Manchester United side picked up the same amount of points as Arsenal in February, but they didn't concede a goal.