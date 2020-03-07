Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Is this a joke?' Rival fans fume over announcement about Arsenal boss

Shane Callaghan
Mikel Arteta the head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal boss has been nominated for Manager of the Month.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 06, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has been nominated for Manger of the Month for February, but rivals fans haven't reacted well to the announcement.

This is only the Spaniard's second full month in senior management but he is already getting recognition from fans of the North London club.

And now Barclays might well acknowledge his strong start to life as Arsenal's Head Coach, with the former Manchester City assistant in the running to scoop the award.

The Gunners kicked off the month with a 0-0 draw away to Burnley, before thumping Newcastle United 4-0 after the winter break.

 

Arteta then oversaw a 3-2 win over Everton in the last Premier League game of February.

Here's how some rivals fans reacted to him being nominated:

Arteta, whose side lost to Olympiacos in the Europa League last week, isn't that bad of a shout, to be fair.

Arsenal haven't lost a league game in 2020 yet and there's a lot of good signs that they're going in the right direction under their former midfielder.

The other nominees are Sean Dyche, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder.

Solskjaer's Manchester United side picked up the same amount of points as Arsenal in February, but they didn't concede a goal.

David Moyes of West Ham United greets Mikel Arteta of Manchester City prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on December 3, 2017 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch