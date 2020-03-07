Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Is Leeds boss about to give £4m star 1st start in four months?

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...
The versatile Leeds United star deserves a return to the first XI today.

We're into the final stretch of the season and Leeds United can take another big step toward Premier League promotion today.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who have a five-point cushion in the top two with 10 games left, welcome Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town to Elland Road.

Victory would give Leeds a fifth-straight Championship win, but the question is, who does Bielsa start up front?

With Jean-Kevin Augustin still sidelined, it's a choice between Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts and, really, the Argentine should punt for the latter.

 

That's because Roberts replaced Bamford at Hull City last weekend and scored two goals.

In doing so, Roberts, a £4 million signing in 2018 [The Daily Mail], equalled Bamford's total for 2020 so far in just 23 minutes of playing up front.

Bielsa loves Bamford and there's a lot to admire about the English striker, whose work ethic and attitude are exemplary, but goals are way more important for Leeds at this stage of the season and the truth is that Roberts has a better chance of scoring them than an out-of-form Bamford.

The Wales international has had an injury-hit season in West Yorkshire, and hasn't started a league game since November, but he has earned a spot in the first XI tomorrow ahead of his team-mate.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa gives instructions to Tyler Roberts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in...

