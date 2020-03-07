Huddersfield star shares what he noticed about Leeds today

The left-back was blown away by Leeds United's movement this afternoon.

Harry Toffolo has paid tribute to an 'exceptional' Leeds United side.

The Huddersfield Town left-back was on the losing side this afternoon as Leeds won 2-0 in a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

Luke Ayling's early volley opened the scoring, before Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage for the Whites on a day where they could and should have had a few more goals.

Marcelo Bielsa's side gave themselves a seven-point cushion in the top two as a result of today's win, strengthening the belief that they'll be going into the Premier League come May.

They also moved top of the Championship after West Brom's slip-up, and the Terriers defender says that Bielsa's troops are undeniably the best team in the division as far as movement goes.

He told BBC West Yorkshire Sport: "I thought Leeds were exceptional. I thought the movement of the players was the best I've come across in the league so far. It's one of them. You've got to hold your hands up to good play."

Off the ball, Leeds probably are the best and fittest team in the division.

Fitness is hugely important for Bielsa and his infamous 'Murderball' sessions in training help put the players in peak physical condition.

The Leeds lads have ran a lot for their coach over the past 18 months but it looks like it's going to yield rewards.