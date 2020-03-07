'He's an exceptional player': Huddersfield star raves about £15m Leeds ace

Helder Costa did his bit in helping Leeds United see off their Yorkshire rivals today.

Huddersfield Town star Harry Toffolo has paid tribute to Leeds United winger Helder Costa.

Being a left-back, the Terriers defender came up against the Portuguese flier on the right-hand side of the Whites' attack today.

There are easier wingers to mark in the Championship and Toffolo occasionally struggled against the Leeds star, who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When asked about the balancing act needed between defence and attack for a full-back, Toffolo told BBC West Yorkshire Sport: "I think you've got to respect who you're playing against. They're a team with players like Costa for example who I was marking today.

"He's an exceptional player so you have to respect that but you've also got to test them going the other way. Yes we tried to create chances but they press well and they're a good footballing side."

The 26-year-old is a big name for Leeds but he hasn't always been a big player.

He only joined on loan last summer but three goals and three assists from 37 Championship outings isn't a brilliant return.

United are committed to paying £15 million to sign him outright this summer [The Daily Mail] and if Marcelo Bielsa's side do go up, they're going to need a hell of a lot more consistency and output from Costa in the Premier League.

But Bielsa and every Leeds fan will be quite happy to cross that bridge once it comes.