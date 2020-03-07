‘He can’t do any worse’: Chris Waddle gives verdict on Tottenham Hotspur player

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are struggling upfront.

Chris Waddle has urged Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho to make use of Troy Parrott, as quoted in The Racing Post.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured at the moment, Spurs are struggling upfront.

Lucas Moura has been deployed upfront, but the Brazil international is a winger by trade.

Former Tottenham star Waddle has urged Mourinho to start using 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker Parrott.

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: “The clamour for Troy Parrott to play is getting louder and louder and Jose Mourinho would be mad to ignore it in my view.

“For me it’s a no-brainer because he can’t do any worse. Without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son Spurs aren’t scoring goals and false number nines aren’t the way to go.

"They have a ready-made central striker waiting in the wings and the fans know that. They want him to be given a chance.”

Tricky situation

According to WhoScored, Parrott has played just six minutes in the Premier League and has made one appearance in the EFL Cup this season.

The striker also played for Spurs in their FA Cup tie against Norwich City in midweek.

Given the lack of experience for the youngster, it would be a bit unfair to throw him into the team now when the stakes are high and pile pressure on him.

However, if Parrott does not play in big games and is not given the chances when they come up, then the striker will not be able to show what he is capable of.