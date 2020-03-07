Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion

Garry Monk expects new Morgan Fox deal despite reported Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield interest

Tom Thorogood
Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City at Hillsborough Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Sheffield,...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox.

Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton at Hillsborough on December 15, 2017 in Sheffield, England.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is confident the club will tie up a new deal for Morgan Fox despite reported interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town, the Yorkshire Post report.

Fox’s contract with the Owls expires at the end of the current season.

The left-back’s situation has alerted several Championship rivals eyeing a potential bargain.

TEAMtalk claim Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield are among those looking at him with Fox available to move clubs on a free on June 30.

But Monk says talk are underway and he expects a completion soon.

“We are still talking. I think there are a few little details...that side I don't really go into. I leave that to the club, the player and his representative. All I know is Morgan is happy,” Monk explained.

"He wants to be here from the conversations I have had with him. I'm sure that will be sorted as soon as both parties are happy.”

 

Fox has been a regular for the Owls this season. The Wales international has started 23 Championship games, scoring twice and adding one assist.

At 26, Fox still has plenty of years left and he is proven decent Championship quality.

West Brom may be on the lookout for a new fullback as question marks remain over the future of Baggies ace Nathan Ferguson.

Forest, meanwhile, may be looking for added competition for Yuri Ribeiro. The Reds sold fellow left-back Jack Robinson to Sheffield United in January.

(L-R) Luciano Narsingh of Swansea City takes a cross while challenged by Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch