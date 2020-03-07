Garry Monk expects new Morgan Fox deal despite reported Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield interest

Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is confident the club will tie up a new deal for Morgan Fox despite reported interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town, the Yorkshire Post report.

Fox’s contract with the Owls expires at the end of the current season.

The left-back’s situation has alerted several Championship rivals eyeing a potential bargain.

TEAMtalk claim Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield are among those looking at him with Fox available to move clubs on a free on June 30.

But Monk says talk are underway and he expects a completion soon.

“We are still talking. I think there are a few little details...that side I don't really go into. I leave that to the club, the player and his representative. All I know is Morgan is happy,” Monk explained.

"He wants to be here from the conversations I have had with him. I'm sure that will be sorted as soon as both parties are happy.”

Fox has been a regular for the Owls this season. The Wales international has started 23 Championship games, scoring twice and adding one assist.

At 26, Fox still has plenty of years left and he is proven decent Championship quality.

West Brom may be on the lookout for a new fullback as question marks remain over the future of Baggies ace Nathan Ferguson.

Forest, meanwhile, may be looking for added competition for Yuri Ribeiro. The Reds sold fellow left-back Jack Robinson to Sheffield United in January.