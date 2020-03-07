Confirmed: Tottenham Hotspur lineup this evening

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are in Premier League action this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to return to winning ways this evening when they take on Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Spurs will head into the match against the Clarets on the back of a defeat to Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It was the North London outfit’s fourth defeat in a row, and head coach Jose Mourinho needs to sort things out.

Although Tottenham are very much in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, they need to start winning matches, as the competition for the Champions League places is intense.

This is how Tottenham will line up against Burnley in the Premier League this evening:

Meanwhile, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said that he has spoken to club chairman Daniel Levy regarding which game to prioritise - the Premier League match against Burnley this evening or the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig next week.

Mourinho told Football.London: "I know the priority. I discuss with the chairman, I am not saying every day, because some days he has other things to do with the club and stays in the stadium offices, but even in these days we are on the phone.

"I do not need a specific day to have a specific discussion with the boss and with Steve [Hitchen, Spurs' chief scout]. We are together every day. I don’t need to have a discussion, we just need to share normally our ideas and we feel the same.”