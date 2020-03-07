Quick links

Confirmed: Leeds United lineup at Elland Road this afternoon

A general view of Elland Road, home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in Championship action at Elland Road today.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Huddersfield Town at home in the Championship.

The West Yorkshire outfit will head into the match against Huddersfield on the back of a 4-0 victory over Hull City away from home at the KCOM Stadium in the league.

Having won a Yorkshire derby last weekend, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be determined to pick up all three points from another Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield this afternoon.

 

The Whites have won their past four league games and will head into the game against Huddersfield high on confidence.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield currently find themselves 17th in the league table with 42 points from 36 matches.

Danny Cowley Manager of Huddersfield Town is all smiles as he celebrates the win after the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic at John Smith's...

The Terriers will head into the match against the Whites on the back of a 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at home in the league.

This is how Leeds will line up against Huddersfield at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon:

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Berardi, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford

Subs: Caprile, Stuijk, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Casey, Roberts

