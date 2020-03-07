Confirmed: Celtic lineup at Celtic Park this afternoon

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in Scottish Premiership action at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Celtic will be looking to return to winning ways this afternoon when they take on St. Mirren at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s side will head into the match against St. Mirren on the back of a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the league.

The Hoops are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 77 points from 29 matches.

The Bhoys are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

This is how Celtic will line up against St. Mirren at Celtic Park in the league this afternoon:

Meanwhile, Australia assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has said that Tom Rogic should leave Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United first-team coach believes that Rogic should not be a player on the substitutes’ bench, but he should be starting regularly.

The 27-year-old Australia international midfielder has had injury problems this season and has not been a regular in the starting lineup.

Meulensteen told The Scottish Sun about Rogic: “Tommy shouldn’t be on the bench. He’s a player who should play every week.

“It’s not my decision to make but it’s a shame for us, as we want all our top players to play as much football as possible.

“Maybe come the summer, there might be a move for him coming up. I’m sure there are clubs looking at him. Celtic are a great club and Tommy always speaks with such passion about him.

“But sometimes things move in a different way and I think if he doesn’t get regular football, he probably needs to look elsewhere.”