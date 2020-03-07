Confirmed: Arsenal v West Ham United lineups today

Arsenal and West Ham United will face each other this afternoon.

West Ham United will be looking to build on the win against Southampton when they take on Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers will head into the London derby against Arsenal on the back of a 3-1 victory over Southampton at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

David Moyes’s side are 16th in the league table at the moment with 27 points from 28 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.

West Ham are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, but the win against the Saints will have boosted their confidence.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently find themselves 10th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 27 matches, as many as eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners will head into the London derby against West Ham on the back of a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth away from home in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This is how Arsenal and West Ham will line up this afternoon:

Arsenal XI: Leno, Sokratis, Mari, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Ozil, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang (c), Nketiah

Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Guendouzi, Nelson, Willock, Lacazette, Martinelli

Here's how we line up this afternoon... #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/ysfIRumdT8 — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 7, 2020