Chris Sutton tears into Rangers coach for making ‘silly statements’

Glasgow Rangers coach Michael Beale recently made some interesting comments about the Gers.

Chris Sutton has criticised Rangers coach Michael Beale in The Daily Record for his recent comments about the Gers.

Beale, who has coached at big clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool, recently suggested that the Rangers players are more suited to playing continental football than to the physical and less technical game in Scotland, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Steven Gerrard’s side are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, although they do have a game in hand.

Rangers are going strong in the Europa League and have progressed as far as the last-16 stage.

Former Celtic strike Sutton has criticised Beale for his recent comments about Rangers and Scottish football.

Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: “He’s got his captain James Tavernier and his big-money signing Kent saying they don’t like opponents getting into stuck into them and he’s got a coach in Michael Beale telling the world Rangers are too good for Scottish football.

“Beale’s claims about being better suited to Europe would have been laughable if they weren’t so serious for his gaffer. Coaches coming out and making silly statements is something the manager has to get a grip on."

Improvement needed

Rangers have been very disappointing since the mid-season winter break, and it is clear that Gerrard’s team need to improve.

While the race for the league title seems over, the Gers can still have a successful season if they do well in the Europa League, but the players need to step up and improve.